Cwm LLC Has $26,000 Holdings in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Cwm LLC increased its stake in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) by 44.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,138 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in InMode were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in InMode by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,424 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in InMode during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in InMode by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 111,997 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $4,134,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC lifted its position in InMode by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 5,438 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in InMode by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 10,930 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. 54.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INMD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of InMode from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet cut shares of InMode from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of InMode in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of InMode from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.60.

Shares of INMD stock opened at $35.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.80 and its 200-day moving average is $28.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 2.23. InMode Ltd. has a 52-week low of $20.60 and a 52-week high of $99.27.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The healthcare company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $113.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.00 million. InMode had a net margin of 42.66% and a return on equity of 41.50%. InMode’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that InMode Ltd. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

