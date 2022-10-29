Cwm LLC Has $27,000 Stock Holdings in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)

Cwm LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Get Rating) by 42.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,990 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,956 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in SunCoke Energy were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in SunCoke Energy by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,958 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in SunCoke Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in SunCoke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in SunCoke Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in SunCoke Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. 88.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SXC opened at $6.83 on Friday. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.72 and a 52-week high of $9.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.20. The stock has a market cap of $569.56 million, a P/E ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.18.

SunCoke Energy ( NYSE:SXC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.05). SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 4.97%. The firm had revenue of $501.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.10 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This is a boost from SunCoke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 32.65%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SXC. TheStreet cut shares of SunCoke Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SunCoke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

