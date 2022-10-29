Cwm LLC Has $30,000 Position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Cwm LLC cut its stake in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 441 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in ITT were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ITT by 2.3% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 65,204 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ITT in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of ITT by 5.9% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,816 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of ITT by 0.7% in the second quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 156,147 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,499,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ITT by 6.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,253 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ITT Trading Up 3.7 %

ITT stock opened at $76.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.43. ITT Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.77 and a 1 year high of $105.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.66 and a 200-day moving average of $71.70.

ITT Announces Dividend

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $733.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.19 million. ITT had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 12.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ITT Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.264 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.63%.

Insider Activity at ITT

In related news, SVP Mary Elizabeth Gustafsson sold 3,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.95, for a total value of $262,731.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,382,440.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised ITT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. KeyCorp cut their price target on ITT from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on ITT to $90.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on ITT in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered ITT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.90.

About ITT

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

