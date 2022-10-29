Cwm LLC Has $32,000 Stake in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Cwm LLC increased its holdings in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) by 376.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 305 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Encore Wire were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Encore Wire by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,158 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Encore Wire by 5.1% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Encore Wire by 1.7% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,805 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Encore Wire by 17.2% in the first quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Encore Wire by 2.7% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 7,336 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Encore Wire in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Encore Wire to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Encore Wire Stock Performance

NASDAQ WIRE opened at $134.73 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $126.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.28. Encore Wire Co. has a fifty-two week low of $94.39 and a fifty-two week high of $151.64.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $9.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $5.34. The firm had revenue of $762.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $693.13 million. Encore Wire had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 48.47%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Encore Wire Co. will post 26.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Encore Wire Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.06%. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is presently 0.23%.

Encore Wire Company Profile

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. The company's products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables and metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; USE-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

