Cwm LLC Has $34,000 Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Cwm LLC boosted its position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) by 78.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in FOX by 50.0% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in FOX by 3.7% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in FOX by 2.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in FOX by 13.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of FOX by 5.5% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FOX opened at $27.21 on Friday. Fox Co. has a one year low of $26.43 and a one year high of $40.91. The company has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.26.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter. FOX had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This is an increase from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is 23.70%.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of FOX from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.75.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

