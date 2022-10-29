Cwm LLC Has $34,000 Position in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Cwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) by 1,050.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SL Green Realty Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of SLG opened at $39.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.63. SL Green Realty Corp. has a twelve month low of $35.77 and a twelve month high of $83.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -30.28 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

SL Green Realty Increases Dividend

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. SL Green Realty had a negative return on equity of 1.34% and a negative net margin of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $162.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.311 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This is a boost from SL Green Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $3.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.48%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently -286.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SLG shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of SL Green Realty from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of SL Green Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.15.

About SL Green Realty

(Get Rating)

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

