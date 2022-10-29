Cwm LLC Has $35,000 Holdings in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Cwm LLC increased its position in shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) by 55.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,549 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 700.0% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Schneider National during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schneider National during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Schneider National by 415.1% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Schneider National by 39.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.72% of the company’s stock.

Schneider National Stock Performance

SNDR stock opened at $21.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.00. Schneider National, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.26 and a 12 month high of $27.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.95.

Schneider National Announces Dividend

Schneider National ( NYSE:SNDR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Schneider National had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 19.34%. Schneider National’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Schneider National, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNDR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Schneider National from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.25.

Schneider National Profile

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers standard long-haul and regional shipping services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as cross dock and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

