Cwm LLC Increases Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS)

Cwm LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS – Get Rating) by 875.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 195 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. PFG Advisors acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $272,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA RHS opened at $168.95 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a 12 month low of $153.20 and a 12 month high of $182.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.59.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) seeks replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Staples (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products and personal products that comprise the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.