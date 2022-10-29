Cwm LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Cwm LLC increased its holdings in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) by 68.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Sleep Number were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SNBR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Sleep Number by 135.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 4,236 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Sleep Number in the first quarter valued at $276,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Sleep Number in the first quarter valued at $770,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Sleep Number by 2,996.7% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 8,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Sleep Number by 15.7% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 22,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095 shares during the last quarter.

SNBR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Sleep Number from $36.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Sleep Number from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com cut Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Sleep Number from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Shares of SNBR opened at $29.01 on Friday. Sleep Number Co. has a 12 month low of $26.40 and a 12 month high of $93.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.84. The stock has a market cap of $637.18 million, a PE ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.98.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $549.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.14 million. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 4.61%. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sleep Number Co. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides adjustable bases under the FlextFit, and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brands.

