Cwm LLC Invests $29,000 in The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN)

Cwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,806 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The India Fund by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,327,151 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $44,937,000 after purchasing an additional 6,351 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of The India Fund by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 266,978 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,155,000 after purchasing an additional 26,257 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of The India Fund by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 79,830 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 16,242 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of The India Fund by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 37,373 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 10,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in The India Fund by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,611 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.62% of the company’s stock.

The India Fund Stock Performance

IFN opened at $16.06 on Friday. The India Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.50 and a 1-year high of $23.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.11.

The India Fund Cuts Dividend

The India Fund Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd.

The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.

