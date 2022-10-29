Cwm LLC Invests $34,000 in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Cwm LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $45,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.5% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 251.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.34 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.72. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.27 and a 12 month high of $22.04.

