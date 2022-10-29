Cwm LLC Makes New $33,000 Investment in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Cwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HOOD. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 29.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Robinhood Markets by 260.4% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 4,232 shares during the last quarter. 57.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.73, for a total value of $1,180,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 228,748 shares in the company, valued at $2,454,466.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.73, for a total transaction of $1,180,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 228,748 shares in the company, valued at $2,454,466.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 118,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total transaction of $1,075,019.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 370,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,373,970.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 393,457 shares of company stock worth $3,818,612 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOOD opened at $11.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.13 and its 200-day moving average is $9.65. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.81 and a 52 week high of $38.17.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $318.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.65 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 221.99% and a negative return on equity of 27.59%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

