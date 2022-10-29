Cwm LLC Makes New $34,000 Investment in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Cwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $243,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 49.6% in the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,045,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,502,000 after acquiring an additional 346,516 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.8% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Solution Inc. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Retirement Solution Inc. now owns 19,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $229,000.

Shares of BSCP stock opened at $19.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.41. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $19.74 and a 1 year high of $22.15.

