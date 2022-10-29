Cwm LLC Purchases 253 Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Cwm LLC increased its position in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) by 109.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 485 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPT. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Sprout Social during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Sprout Social by 3.6% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 38,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in Sprout Social by 53.3% during the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 4,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Sprout Social by 42.5% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Sprout Social by 1.4% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 91,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Sprout Social

In other Sprout Social news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.96, for a total transaction of $1,199,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,671,312.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $247,500.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 31,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,759,230. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.96, for a total transaction of $1,199,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 244,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,671,312.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,482 shares of company stock valued at $4,080,129. 13.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sprout Social Stock Up 1.6 %

Several research analysts have commented on SPT shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Sprout Social to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sprout Social has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.25.

Shares of NASDAQ SPT opened at $60.46 on Friday. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.39 and a 52 week high of $142.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.57 and its 200 day moving average is $58.27. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.55 and a beta of 0.98.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $61.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.26 million. Sprout Social had a negative net margin of 18.65% and a negative return on equity of 28.60%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sprout Social

(Get Rating)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.