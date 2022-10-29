Cwm LLC Purchases 5 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Cwm LLC lifted its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 5 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVR. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVR during the first quarter worth about $27,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of NVR in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVR by 150.0% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 10 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NVR by 21.4% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 17 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of NVR in the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In other news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,436.88, for a total transaction of $5,124,596.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,315 shares in the company, valued at $14,708,257.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Sallie B. Bailey purchased 25 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4,365.45 per share, for a total transaction of $109,136.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,545. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,436.88, for a total value of $5,124,596.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,708,257.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NVR opened at $4,275.36 on Friday. NVR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3,576.01 and a 52-week high of $5,982.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 5.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4,125.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4,233.67. The firm has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.96.
NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $123.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $137.54 by ($13.89). The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. NVR had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 55.23%. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $82.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 486.67 EPS for the current year.
NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.
