Cwm LLC Purchases 500 Shares of Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP)

Cwm LLC boosted its position in Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Rating) by 59.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,340 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Dorchester Minerals were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DMLP. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 93.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,205 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 5,905 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Dorchester Minerals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Delta Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 382,857 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,131,000 after acquiring an additional 6,011 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 34,077 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. 20.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DMLP stock opened at $27.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.13 and its 200 day moving average is $27.60. Dorchester Minerals, L.P. has a 12 month low of $17.10 and a 12 month high of $32.61.

Dorchester Minerals ( NASDAQ:DMLP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $47.46 million for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a net margin of 77.26% and a return on equity of 75.34%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a $1.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This is a boost from Dorchester Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.41%. Dorchester Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dorchester Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profit, and leasehold interests in the United States. Its royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, and overriding royalty interests located in 582 counties and parishes in 26 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

