Cwm LLC Purchases 599 Shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Cwm LLC grew its position in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) by 394.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 751 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 599 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of H&R Block by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in H&R Block by 250.0% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in H&R Block in the first quarter worth $71,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in H&R Block in the second quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC bought a new stake in H&R Block in the first quarter worth $206,000. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Karen A. Orosco sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,733 shares in the company, valued at $4,037,985. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Kellie J. Logerwell sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.77, for a total transaction of $317,005.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,791 shares in the company, valued at $916,437.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Karen A. Orosco sold 50,000 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 89,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,037,985. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,821 shares of company stock worth $6,287,989 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block Stock Performance

HRB stock opened at $41.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.53. H&R Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.08 and a twelve month high of $48.76. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.63.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.17. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 2,398.97% and a net margin of 15.99%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

H&R Block declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 17.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

H&R Block Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HRB shares. Barrington Research raised their price target on H&R Block from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on H&R Block from $20.00 to $22.60 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on H&R Block in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

H&R Block Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

Featured Stories

