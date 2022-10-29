Cwm LLC Purchases New Position in Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI)

Cwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 20.0% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 127,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after buying an additional 21,243 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 267.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 60,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 44,204 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the first quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 20.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 486,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,205,000 after buying an additional 84,142 shares in the last quarter. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Thomas E. Timbie sold 96,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $1,826,169.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,552,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,258,781.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas E. Timbie sold 96,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $1,826,169.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,552,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,258,781.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas E. Timbie sold 4,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total value of $93,372.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,499,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,542,273.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 280,961 shares of company stock valued at $5,718,264 in the last quarter. Insiders own 41.89% of the company’s stock.

Treace Medical Concepts Stock Performance

NASDAQ TMCI opened at $24.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.85 and a beta of -0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 7.33 and a current ratio of 8.13. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.48 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $29.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.71 million. Treace Medical Concepts had a negative return on equity of 39.92% and a negative net margin of 34.46%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TMCI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Treace Medical Concepts from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Treace Medical Concepts from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Treace Medical Concepts from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st.

About Treace Medical Concepts

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

Featured Stories

