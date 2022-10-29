Cwm LLC Purchases New Stake in Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO)

Cwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTLO. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Portillo’s during the 1st quarter worth $17,453,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its position in Portillo’s by 278.3% during the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 329,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,088,000 after buying an additional 242,283 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Portillo’s by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 831,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,412,000 after buying an additional 61,728 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Portillo’s by 293.2% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 81,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,300,000 after buying an additional 60,433 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Portillo’s during the 1st quarter worth $955,000. Institutional investors own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

Portillo’s Price Performance

Shares of PTLO opened at $21.90 on Friday. Portillo’s Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.84 and a 1 year high of $57.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $785.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.62 and a 200-day moving average of $20.47.

Portillo’s ( NASDAQ:PTLO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. Portillo’s had a negative return on equity of 1.88% and a negative net margin of 1.21%. The company had revenue of $150.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.90 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Portillo’s Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PTLO shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Portillo’s from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Portillo’s from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Portillo’s in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Portillo’s from $22.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.90.

Portillo’s Profile

Portillo's Inc owns and operates fast casual and quick service restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and milkshakes. As of June 26, 2022, it owned and operated 71 Portillo's restaurants across nine states.

