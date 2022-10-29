Cwm LLC Sells 1,025 Shares of DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP)

Cwm LLC decreased its holdings in DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,025 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in DCP Midstream were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DCP. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in DCP Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in DCP Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in DCP Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in DCP Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in DCP Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors own 35.49% of the company’s stock.

DCP Midstream Stock Up 1.0 %

DCP Midstream stock opened at $39.50 on Friday. DCP Midstream, LP has a 1-year low of $23.58 and a 1-year high of $39.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.15.

DCP Midstream Announces Dividend

DCP Midstream ( NYSE:DCP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.63. DCP Midstream had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. On average, analysts predict that DCP Midstream, LP will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th. DCP Midstream’s payout ratio is 46.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at DCP Midstream

In other DCP Midstream news, Director Clifford Todd Denton sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total value of $107,882.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,882.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of DCP Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of DCP Midstream from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of DCP Midstream from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DCP Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.88.

DCP Midstream Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates through Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); and fractionating NGLs.

