Cwm LLC Sells 1,725 Shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV)

Cwm LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV – Get Rating) by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,725 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 16,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 27.6% in the second quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after purchasing an additional 17,344 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 17,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 6,307 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 175,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,237,000 after acquiring an additional 21,030 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF Stock Up 2.4 %

Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF stock opened at $42.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.04. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a 1-year low of $37.63 and a 1-year high of $45.64.

