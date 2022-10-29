Cwm LLC Takes $33,000 Position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR)

Cwm LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 299.4% during the second quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 146.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 3,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 7,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $18.59 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $18.31 and a one year high of $21.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.34.

