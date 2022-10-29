Desjardins Weighs in on Canadian National Railway’s Q4 2022 Earnings (TSE:CNR)

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) – Investment analysts at Desjardins issued their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Canadian National Railway in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 26th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier expects that the company will earn $2.07 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Canadian National Railway’s current full-year earnings is $8.00 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s FY2023 earnings at $7.98 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.74 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.74 EPS.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported C$1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.77 by C$0.16. The company had revenue of C$4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.12 billion.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CNR. Evercore ISI lowered Canadian National Railway to a “hold” rating and set a C$129.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$163.00 to C$161.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$149.50 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$166.00 to C$173.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$163.00 to C$170.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$157.28.

Shares of TSE CNR opened at C$162.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.59, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of C$109.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$155.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$152.17. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of C$137.26 and a 52 week high of C$171.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a $0.733 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 37.02%.

In other Canadian National Railway news, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 1,255 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$162.35, for a total value of C$203,749.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,391,978.55.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

