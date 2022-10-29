Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give HSBC (LON:HSBA) a GBX 650 Price Target

HSBC (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 650 ($7.85) price target by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 46.99% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 560 ($6.77) to GBX 625 ($7.55) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group set a GBX 680 ($8.22) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 750 ($9.06) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 574 ($6.94) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 780 ($9.42) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 639.36 ($7.73).

Get HSBC alerts:

HSBC Price Performance

HSBC stock opened at GBX 442.20 ($5.34) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 497.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 513.76. The company has a market cap of £88.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 850.38. HSBC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 409.85 ($4.95) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 567.20 ($6.85).

Insider Buying and Selling at HSBC

About HSBC

In other HSBC news, insider Ewen Stevenson bought 34,866 shares of HSBC stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 537 ($6.49) per share, for a total transaction of £187,230.42 ($226,232.99).

(Get Rating)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.