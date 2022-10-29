Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) a GBX 6,750 Price Target

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 6,750 ($81.56) target price by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 6,400 ($77.33) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 7,600 ($91.83) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Friday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 7,000 ($84.58) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 7,375 ($89.11) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 7,800 ($94.25) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01. The stock has a market capitalization of £48.36 billion and a PE ratio of 40.79. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12-month low of GBX 5,782 ($69.86) and a 12-month high of GBX 8,020 ($96.91).

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

