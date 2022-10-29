Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) Price Target to $54.00

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 31.07% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on WFRD. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Weatherford International in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Weatherford International from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.80.

Weatherford International Stock Up 3.0 %

Weatherford International stock opened at $41.20 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.87 and a beta of 1.01. Weatherford International has a twelve month low of $16.96 and a twelve month high of $41.69.

Institutional Trading of Weatherford International

Weatherford International ( NASDAQ:WFRD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter. Weatherford International had a negative return on equity of 13.59% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. As a group, analysts expect that Weatherford International will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WFRD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Weatherford International by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,303,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,014,000 after acquiring an additional 78,381 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Weatherford International by 317.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,571,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,930 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Weatherford International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,182,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,361,000 after acquiring an additional 19,287 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Weatherford International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,015,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Weatherford International by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 804,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,246,000 after acquiring an additional 210,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

Weatherford International Company Profile

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. It offers artificial lift systems, including reciprocating rod, progressing cavity pumping, gas, hydraulic, plunger, and hybrid lift systems, as well as related automation and control systems; pressure pumping and reservoir stimulation services, such as acidizing, fracturing, cementing, and coiled-tubing intervention; and drill stem test tools, surface well testing, and multiphase flow measurement services.

