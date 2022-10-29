Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target to $1,699.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $1,708.00 to $1,699.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.89% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CMG. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,975.00 to $1,825.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $1,760.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,819.56.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Up 2.6 %

CMG opened at $1,505.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,589.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,473.34. The company has a market cap of $41.79 billion, a PE ratio of 52.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.27. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52 week low of $1,196.28 and a 52 week high of $1,895.99.

Insider Transactions at Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $9.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.03 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 9.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 3,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,724.50, for a total transaction of $5,356,297.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,647 shares in the company, valued at $14,911,751.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 3,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,724.50, for a total transaction of $5,356,297.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,647 shares in the company, valued at $14,911,751.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Marissa Andrada sold 251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,575.00, for a total value of $395,325.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,386,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMG. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 312.7% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,401,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,874 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,965,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,752,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 120.2% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 218 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. 93.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.