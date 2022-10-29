Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) Price Target to $12.50

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $15.00 to $12.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.85% from the company’s previous close.

CSTM has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Constellium in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Constellium from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Constellium currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.70.

Get Constellium alerts:

Constellium Price Performance

CSTM stock opened at $10.79 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.14 and a 200-day moving average of $14.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. Constellium has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $20.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 2.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Constellium ( NYSE:CSTM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Constellium had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 72.41%. Constellium’s quarterly revenue was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Constellium will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Constellium by 26.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Constellium by 8.2% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Constellium by 0.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 554,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Constellium by 16.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Constellium by 3.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 84,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Constellium Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Constellium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.