Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Price Target to $202.00

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $200.00 to $202.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.59% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $171.00 to $161.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Raymond James cut shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $246.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $226.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.86.
CME Group Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $174.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. CME Group has a 52-week low of $166.58 and a 52-week high of $256.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $184.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.74. The stock has a market cap of $62.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.43.
Insider Buying and Selling at CME Group
In other CME Group news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.88, for a total value of $999,215.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,756,583.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other CME Group news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.88, for a total value of $999,215.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,756,583.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Derek Sammann sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.51, for a total transaction of $806,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,686,732.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,511 shares of company stock valued at $2,123,186. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CME. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 132.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,382,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $804,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924,772 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in CME Group by 8.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,292,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,400,650,000 after buying an additional 1,104,075 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in CME Group by 224.1% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 992,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,960,000 after buying an additional 685,884 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group during the first quarter worth about $145,971,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in CME Group by 208.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 854,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,873,000 after buying an additional 577,700 shares during the last quarter. 85.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
CME Group Company Profile
CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CME Group (CME)
- Shopify Stock Price Surges as Losses Narrow, Investments Pay Off
- Will Demand from EV Makers Drive Up Freeport-McMoRan stock?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/24-10/28
- McDonald’s Stock Sizzles, but Will it Hit a New All-Time High?
- Chevron Gushes More Profits; Is it Time for Investors to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.