Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Price Target to $202.00

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $200.00 to $202.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.59% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $171.00 to $161.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Raymond James cut shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $246.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $226.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.86.

CME Group Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $174.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. CME Group has a 52-week low of $166.58 and a 52-week high of $256.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $184.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.74. The stock has a market cap of $62.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at CME Group

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 60.43% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CME Group will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

In other CME Group news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.88, for a total value of $999,215.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,756,583.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other CME Group news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.88, for a total value of $999,215.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,756,583.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Derek Sammann sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.51, for a total transaction of $806,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,686,732.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,511 shares of company stock valued at $2,123,186. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CME. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 132.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,382,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $804,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924,772 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in CME Group by 8.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,292,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,400,650,000 after buying an additional 1,104,075 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in CME Group by 224.1% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 992,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,960,000 after buying an additional 685,884 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group during the first quarter worth about $145,971,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in CME Group by 208.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 854,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,873,000 after buying an additional 577,700 shares during the last quarter. 85.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

