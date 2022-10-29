Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Price Target to $459.00

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $423.00 to $459.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential downside of 3.22% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on MSCI. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $499.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of MSCI to $504.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of MSCI from $505.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of MSCI from $514.00 to $546.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $508.25.

Get MSCI alerts:

MSCI Price Performance

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $474.27 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $441.04 and a 200 day moving average of $439.97. The firm has a market cap of $38.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.73 and a beta of 1.09. MSCI has a 1 year low of $376.41 and a 1 year high of $679.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.08. MSCI had a net margin of 38.23% and a negative return on equity of 132.16%. The company had revenue of $551.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. MSCI’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MSCI will post 11.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.46, for a total value of $2,507,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,744,015.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MSCI

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in MSCI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in MSCI by 178.3% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in MSCI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in MSCI by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 83 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in MSCI by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.