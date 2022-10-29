Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) Price Target to GBX 213

Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 230 ($2.78) to GBX 213 ($2.57) in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 89.50% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 201 ($2.43) to GBX 169 ($2.04) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 180 ($2.17) to GBX 115 ($1.39) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 241.40 ($2.92).

Mitchells & Butlers Trading Down 2.5 %

LON MAB opened at GBX 112.40 ($1.36) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.47. Mitchells & Butlers has a twelve month low of GBX 99.70 ($1.20) and a twelve month high of GBX 268.37 ($3.24). The company has a market cap of £671.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 401.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 138.63 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 178.85.

About Mitchells & Butlers

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

