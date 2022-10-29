Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Price Target to $220.00

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 3.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on NSC. Robert W. Baird cut Norfolk Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $286.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Stephens dropped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $244.00 to $243.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $278.00 to $266.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.90.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $229.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.35. The company has a market cap of $53.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.32. Norfolk Southern has a 12-month low of $203.65 and a 12-month high of $299.20.

Insider Activity

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.01. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 25.57%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern will post 13.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total transaction of $26,229,550.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,631,153.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Norfolk Southern

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 338.7% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,558 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,747 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 36.4% in the third quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 26,496 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,555,000 after purchasing an additional 7,064 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 4.0% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,371 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 5.0% in the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 9,428 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 3.0% in the third quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 2,505 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 73.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

