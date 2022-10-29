Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) Price Target to GBX 680

Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 770 ($9.30) to GBX 680 ($8.22) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 26.35% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PHNX. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 780 ($9.42) price target on shares of Phoenix Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 775 ($9.36) to GBX 770 ($9.30) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 700 ($8.46) to GBX 710 ($8.58) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 815 ($9.85) target price on shares of Phoenix Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 744.17 ($8.99).

Phoenix Group Stock Performance

Shares of Phoenix Group stock opened at GBX 538.20 ($6.50) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £5.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 575.55 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 605.62. Phoenix Group has a 1 year low of GBX 501 ($6.05) and a 1 year high of GBX 704.40 ($8.51). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.43, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Insider Transactions at Phoenix Group

Phoenix Group Company Profile

In other Phoenix Group news, insider Andrew Briggs acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 516 ($6.23) per share, for a total transaction of £103,200 ($124,697.92).

Phoenix Group Holdings plc operates in the long-term savings and retirement business in Europe. The company operates through four segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services. It provides a range of pensions and savings products to support people across various stages of the savings life cycle.

