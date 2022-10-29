Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Price Target to $197.00

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $200.00 to $197.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.84% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $227.00 price objective (down previously from $255.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $227.00 to $207.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.94.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $167.17 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $177.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.11. United Parcel Service has a fifty-two week low of $154.87 and a fifty-two week high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $24.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.34 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 11.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. Research analysts expect that United Parcel Service will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other United Parcel Service news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at $20,980,885.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.0% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 9,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 25.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 16,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth approximately $960,000. MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth approximately $349,000. Finally, Guardian Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.6% during the first quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 7,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

