Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims M&G (LON:MNG) Target Price to GBX 195

M&G (LON:MNG – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 200 ($2.42) to GBX 195 ($2.36) in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.46% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.54) price objective on shares of M&G in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of M&G from GBX 195 ($2.36) to GBX 200 ($2.42) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of M&G from GBX 267 ($3.23) to GBX 260 ($3.14) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, M&G presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 229.17 ($2.77).

Shares of MNG opened at GBX 173.40 ($2.10) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.24 billion and a PE ratio of 5,780.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 185.50 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 200.81. M&G has a fifty-two week low of GBX 159.30 ($1.92) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 230 ($2.78). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.11, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

In other news, insider Massimo Tosato acquired 60,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 164 ($1.98) per share, for a total transaction of £99,548 ($120,285.16). In related news, insider Andrea Rossi purchased 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 167 ($2.02) per share, for a total transaction of £292,250 ($353,129.53). Also, insider Massimo Tosato purchased 60,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 164 ($1.98) per share, with a total value of £99,548 ($120,285.16).

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Asset Management, and Retail and Savings. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

