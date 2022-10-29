Dillon & Associates Inc. Raises Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Dillon & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,000.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 62,105 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 59,148 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 1.5% of Dillon & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 303 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 979 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,191,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 322 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,274,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 831 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Itaú Unibanco began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.19.

In other news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at $334,753,086.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $5,902,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at $334,753,086.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $66,263.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,741,102.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 321,668 shares of company stock worth $15,823,040. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $103.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $121.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.51. The company has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 92.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.66 and a 52-week high of $188.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

