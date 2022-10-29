Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $3.20 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.20 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.98. The consensus estimate for Discover Financial Services’ current full-year earnings is $15.33 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Discover Financial Services’ Q3 2023 earnings at $2.68 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.65 EPS.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.72 by ($0.18). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 34.23% and a net margin of 31.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Discover Financial Services Stock Up 2.8 %

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on DFS. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $130.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.47.

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $105.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.86 billion, a PE ratio of 6.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $87.64 and a twelve month high of $130.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Discover Financial Services

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,815,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 22,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,067,000 after buying an additional 9,379 shares during the last quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 47,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,332,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 15.63%.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

