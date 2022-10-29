DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC cut its holdings in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) by 43.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,183 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DISH. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in DISH Network by 11.6% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 38,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 4,024 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in DISH Network by 178.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 5,899 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in DISH Network by 3.8% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in DISH Network by 146.4% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 611,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,351,000 after purchasing an additional 363,300 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 3.7% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 28,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ DISH opened at $15.40 on Friday. DISH Network Co. has a 12-month low of $12.55 and a 12-month high of $43.31. The company has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.49.

DISH Network ( NASDAQ:DISH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.16. DISH Network had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that DISH Network Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DISH shares. Pivotal Research lowered their target price on shares of DISH Network from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of DISH Network from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of DISH Network from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of DISH Network from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of DISH Network from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.21.

In other news, Director James Defranco acquired 163,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.11 per share, with a total value of $2,963,466.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 713,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,929,399.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 453,585 shares of company stock valued at $8,040,360 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

