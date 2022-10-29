Dogness (International) Co. (NASDAQ:DOGZ) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Dogness (International) Co. (NASDAQ:DOGZ – Get Rating) by 60.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 443,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 168,076 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Dogness (International) were worth $808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Dogness (International) by 18.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 9,762 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.72% of the company’s stock.

Dogness (International) Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DOGZ opened at $0.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.36. Dogness has a 12-month low of $0.88 and a 12-month high of $8.98.

About Dogness (International)

Dogness (International) Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fashionable products for dogs and cats worldwide. It provides pet leashes, pet collars, pet harnesses, and retractable leashes, as well as lanyards; gift suspenders, pet belt ribbons, laces, elastic belts, computer jacquard ribbons, and high-grade textile laces; mouth covers and pet charms; climbing hooks; and intelligent pet products, such as app-controlled pet feeders, pet water fountains, and smart pet toys, as well as pet shampoos.

