Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $1.09 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Dorian LPG in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Nokta now expects that the shipping company will post earnings of $1.09 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.31. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dorian LPG’s current full-year earnings is $1.31 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Dorian LPG’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $76.82 million during the quarter. Dorian LPG had a net margin of 31.56% and a return on equity of 7.85%.

Dorian LPG Stock Performance

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dorian LPG in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

LPG stock opened at $17.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $708.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.05. Dorian LPG has a 12 month low of $10.77 and a 12 month high of $18.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.44.

Dorian LPG Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Dorian LPG’s payout ratio is 199.12%.

Insider Transactions at Dorian LPG

In other news, Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.45, for a total value of $575,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,525,000 shares in the company, valued at $41,536,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 387,000 shares of company stock worth $5,975,310. 28.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dorian LPG

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Dorian LPG by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,651 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dorian LPG by 66.0% during the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Dorian LPG by 134.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,715 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Dorian LPG by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,953 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Dorian LPG by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,301 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dorian LPG Company Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. The company owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of May 27, 2022, its fleet consisted of twenty-two VLGCs. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Featured Stories

