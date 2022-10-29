Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) Shares Gap Up After Dividend Announcement

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The stock had previously closed at $16.20, but opened at $16.85. Dorian LPG shares last traded at $16.58, with a volume of 1,614 shares changing hands.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Dorian LPG’s payout ratio is 199.12%.

Get Dorian LPG alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on LPG shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Dorian LPG in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dorian LPG in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Dorian LPG Stock Up 3.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $708.65 million, a PE ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.77 and its 200 day moving average is $15.44.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $76.82 million during the quarter. Dorian LPG had a net margin of 31.56% and a return on equity of 7.85%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dorian LPG Ltd. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,750,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,000,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 387,000 shares of company stock worth $5,975,310. 28.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dorian LPG

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LPG. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,926,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG during the 1st quarter worth approximately $449,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 110.6% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 101,530 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 53,312 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 210.2% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 37,315 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 25,285 shares during the period. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

About Dorian LPG

(Get Rating)

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. The company owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of May 27, 2022, its fleet consisted of twenty-two VLGCs. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dorian LPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorian LPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.