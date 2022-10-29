Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $36.18 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,849.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 340,605 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 323,131 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.7% of Dupont Capital Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $36,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,085.0% during the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 237 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,311.8% during the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 240 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,584.2% during the second quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $38,000. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $103.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.70, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.51. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.66 and a 1-year high of $188.11.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,753,086.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at $334,753,086.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $66,263.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,741,102.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 321,668 shares of company stock valued at $15,823,040 in the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMZN. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.19.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

