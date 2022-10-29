Eastover Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,130.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,599 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,048 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 2.2% of Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5,731.3% during the second quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 24,958 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after buying an additional 24,530 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,788.9% during the second quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 2,576 shares during the period. Riverstone Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 99,760 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,596,000 after buying an additional 94,772 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1,311.8% in the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 240 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, TRH Financial LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 2,067.9% in the second quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 43,878 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,660,000 after purchasing an additional 41,854 shares during the period. 57.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on AMZN. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amazon.com Price Performance

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $66,263.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,741,102.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $66,263.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,741,102.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 321,668 shares of company stock valued at $15,823,040. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $103.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.70, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.66 and a 1 year high of $188.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Stories

