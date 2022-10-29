Eastover Investment Advisors LLC Has $8.15 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,722 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 5.0% of Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 1,316.7% in the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Tobam lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 15,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Stock Up 4.0 %

Microsoft stock opened at $235.87 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $261.60. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $219.13 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.05. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.77%. The business had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Fundamental Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $280.50 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $282.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.05.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

