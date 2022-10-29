Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Reaches New 52-Week High at $12.56

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.56 and last traded at $12.48, with a volume of 97084 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ET has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Energy Transfer Trading Up 0.7 %

The company has a market cap of $38.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.10. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 4.83%. The company had revenue of $25.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.88 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 1,591,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.94 per share, for a total transaction of $17,406,546.48. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 49,578,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,388,538.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 1,591,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.94 per share, for a total transaction of $17,406,546.48. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 49,578,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,388,538.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 2,428,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.04 per share, with a total value of $29,242,113.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 52,007,224 shares in the company, valued at $626,166,976.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Energy Transfer

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Energy Transfer by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,452 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Energy Transfer by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 26,265 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,988,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,758,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 3rd quarter valued at $786,000. 38.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.