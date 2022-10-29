Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lowered its stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) by 33.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 586 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Equitable were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EQH. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Equitable during the first quarter worth about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equitable during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Equitable by 8,054.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equitable during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Equitable by 32.2% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Equitable stock opened at $30.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.42. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.61 and a 52 week high of $37.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.55.

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.31. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $1,801,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 463,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,922,675.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total value of $218,051.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,084.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $1,801,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 463,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,922,675.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 220,472 shares of company stock valued at $6,639,565. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EQH has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Equitable from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Equitable from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Equitable from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Equitable from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Equitable from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.89.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

