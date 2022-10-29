Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on RE. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $343.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $317.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

Everest Re Group Trading Up 6.6 %

Everest Re Group stock opened at $321.64 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $273.23 and a 200 day moving average of $275.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.51. Everest Re Group has a 12-month low of $244.57 and a 12-month high of $321.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Insider Activity

Everest Re Group ( NYSE:RE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $9.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.07 by $0.72. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $14.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Everest Re Group will post 23.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John A. Weber sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.92, for a total transaction of $812,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,768.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Everest Re Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Everest Re Group by 5.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,629,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,395,221,000 after buying an additional 237,698 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Everest Re Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,341,749 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $705,655,000 after buying an additional 91,251 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 4.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,049,747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $617,753,000 after purchasing an additional 86,154 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,233,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $371,758,000 after purchasing an additional 7,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 15.4% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 688,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $207,622,000 after purchasing an additional 92,027 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.