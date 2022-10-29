Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) Shares Gap Up to $281.58

Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $281.58, but opened at $294.72. Everest Re Group shares last traded at $295.86, with a volume of 1,780 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Everest Re Group from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Everest Re Group from $343.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com raised Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Everest Re Group from $322.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday.

Everest Re Group Trading Up 6.6 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $273.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $275.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.51.

Everest Re Group Announces Dividend

Everest Re Group ( NYSE:RE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $9.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.07 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 6.61%. Everest Re Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $14.63 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 23.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.30%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John A. Weber sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.92, for a total value of $812,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,096 shares in the company, valued at $838,768.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Everest Re Group

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Everest Re Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in Everest Re Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Everest Re Group by 71.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 113 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Everest Re Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,131 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Everest Re Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

