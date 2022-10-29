EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) CTO Sells $302,700.00 in Stock

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) CTO David Brainard sold 6,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $302,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 69,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,451,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

David Brainard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 16th, David Brainard sold 3,752 shares of EverQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $37,707.60.

EverQuote Price Performance

Shares of EVER opened at $5.84 on Friday. EverQuote, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.23 and a 1-year high of $17.59. The stock has a market cap of $185.16 million, a PE ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EverQuote

EverQuote ( NASDAQ:EVER Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.35. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 5.50% and a negative return on equity of 24.45%. The firm had revenue of $101.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. EverQuote’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that EverQuote, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 398.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of EverQuote in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of EverQuote in the first quarter valued at about $80,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EverQuote in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 92.3% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. 53.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EVER shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of EverQuote from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of EverQuote in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.86.

EverQuote Company Profile

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, and health insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

Featured Stories

