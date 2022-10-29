F5, Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $2.51 Per Share (NASDAQ:FFIV)

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for F5 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 26th. KeyCorp analyst T. Blakey anticipates that the network technology company will post earnings of $2.51 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for F5’s current full-year earnings is $7.95 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for F5’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.81 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.84 EPS.

FFIV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on F5 from $303.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of F5 from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded F5 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on F5 from $205.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on F5 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, F5 has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.23.

Shares of FFIV stock opened at $145.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $151.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.14. F5 has a 52 week low of $135.10 and a 52 week high of $249.00.

In other news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $170,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,355,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,355,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of F5 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total value of $28,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,152,142. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,892 shares of company stock valued at $986,398. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of F5 in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of F5 by 86.4% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 205 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of F5 by 1,104.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F5 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in F5 by 568.0% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 334 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

